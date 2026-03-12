Budget to be taken to people with grassroots outreach

Vijayawada: The state government is preparing an extensive outreach programme to take the State Budget directly to the people, and district-level budget meetings will soon be organised to explain its provisions in detail, said finance minister Payyavula Keshav.

Addressing collectors’ conference at the Secretariat, the minister briefed officials on the state’s fiscal progress goals and administrative priorities. He said the finance department is moving forward with a renewed and innovative approach under the vision and guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He noted that in the past, budgets were often finalised only by March 31, but this year the government completed the process more than 20 days in advance. Despite facing multiple challenges over the last two years, the State has regained fiscal momentum and is now progressing rapidly on the path of economic growth, he said.

Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh is entering a phase of accelerated development, and the coming financial year is set to be an “Year of Extraordinary Growth.” In view of this, he directed officials to work with doubled enthusiasm and heightened commitment.

Keshav said the dtate Budget has been designed on the lines of a common household budget so that people can easily understand its priorities and benefits. Taking the Budget closer to citizens is a key objective of the Chief Minister, he added.

The government has decided to conduct budget meetings at the grassroots level, and dates for the programme will be finalised shortly. District-level meetings will be organised accordingly.

Officials were instructed to expedite expenditure of allocations district-wise and ensure department-wise budget releases are completed promptly.

This will enable effective public communication on how funds are being utilised in each district.

The finance minister directed officials to ensure that every rupee received from the Central government is fully utilised.

Funds sanctioned under various Central schemes and programmes must be spent efficiently without lapses, he said.

Expressing concern over instances of administrative slackness in some areas, he instructed officials to prevent wastage and ensure optimal utilisation of allocated funds. Department heads were told to identify sectors where Central funds remain unspent and prioritise their utilisation.

The minister emphasised that the government’s goal is to ensure full expenditure of total budget outlays for maximum developmental impact.

Officials were also directed to work towards achieving the targets set under the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 framework and implement the Ten Principles Programme effectively. Achieving Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) targets must remain the central focus of governance and planning, he said.