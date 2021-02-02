Budget will strengthen primary healthcare: IMA State president Dr CS Raju

Vijayawada: Medical fraternity welcomed the Union Budget for allocating adequate funds for the healthcare sector in the country.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The budget allocation for the health sector was increased by 137 per cent this financial year compared to the previous year. The Finance Minister proposed Rs.2,23,846 crore budget outlay for the healthcare in the year 2021-22.

Welcoming the budget and increased allocation for the healthcare sector, the Indian Medical Association State president (elect) Dr CS Raju said the Covid vaccination drive is very important for the people of India. He said the Union government proposed Rs 35,000 for Covid vaccination in the financial year. He said cold-related diseases continue for some years and Covid vaccination will give some protection to the people.

He said Pradhana Mantri Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be very useful to develop the healthcare system, to develop institutions for detection and cure of new and emerging diseases in the country. Dr Raju also stated that Atmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64180 crore over six year would mainly focus on primary and secondary healthcare system.