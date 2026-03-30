Burglar held in Nandyal; gold ornaments worth Rs 65 lakh recovered

Nandyal: The district police arrested a habitual offender involved in a series of daylight burglaries under the limits of Atmakur and Nandyal-I Town police stations.

The accused, identified as Sohail Khan alias Sameer Khan alias Shohaib Bin Munaf Khan alias Zaheer Khan (38), a resident of Bengaluru North, was apprehended on Sunday, near the SRBC canal on the Atmakur–Velugodu road. Acting on credible information, police teams took him into custody and recovered stolen property.

Addressing the media on Sunday, SP Suneel Sheoran said the accused was involved in Crime No. 106/2025 of Atmakur Police Station and Crime No. 32/2025 of Nandyal-I Town Police Station, registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In connection with these cases, police seized a total of 42 tolas of gold ornaments, estimated to be worth around Rs 65 lakh. The recovered items include gold chains, necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, and other jewellery, said the SP.

The SP said the investigations revealed that the accused had been committing daytime house burglaries in Atmakur and Nandyal areas and evading arrest for a considerable period.

He reportedly developed a lavish lifestyle and used the stolen wealth for personal expenses. The stolen ornaments were concealed near the SRBC canal at Velugodu.