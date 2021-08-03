'Bye Bye Jagan' new slogan of AP firms: Nara Lokesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government explain why it was not able to attract even a handful of companies to the state despite having appointed dozens of advisors with huge payments at the expense of public treasury.

Lokesh said that the latest review meeting held by Jagan Mohan Reddy on the IT department exposed the pitiable situation with regard to new companies and job creation. It was apparent that the government could not bring in new companies that would at least equal the number of advisors who attended Tuesday's CM review meeting.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that the IT minister was using all his focus on not winning over new companies but, instead, busy making plans on how to claim all credit for the companies that came during the TDP regime. The Jagan government was only going on increasing the number of advisors while there was zero progress in creating facilities for bringing new companies to the state.

He termed it as 'alarming' that while new companies and jobs were not coming to AP, even the existing companies and employment opportunities were going away to other states. They were picking up the slogan 'Bye Bye Jagan'. The CM, the minister and their herd of advisors were doing nothing except sipping tea, having a chat and leaving without making any new ideas for employment generation.

Lokesh remarked that even the Chief Minister's own advisors, who were running their own companies in other states, were not having any trust in the AP government. These advisors were not willing to set up any company of their own in the state for the reasons best known to them. The overall scenario on the industrial and job fronts was turning from bad to worse with each passing day.

The Chief Minister and his advisors should take full responsibility for the deepening crisis, he said.