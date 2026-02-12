Cabinet nod for Health City, Education City in Amaravati

Amaravati: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday approved 24 agenda items, including key decisions related to irrigation, land regularisation, renewable energy and Amaravati development.

The Cabinet decided to establish the Health City and Education City, announced in the Union Budget, in Amaravati. The Chief Minister said the Centre had responded positively to the state’s proposals.

The Cabinet granted administrative approval for 7,189 maintenance works under the Irrigation Department, aimed at strengthening water infrastructure across the State. It also cleared a draft amendment Bill concerning land transfer regulations. In a significant relief measure, the government decided to extend by six months the deadline for regularisation applications up to 1,000 square yards in Gajuwaka revenue village limits.

Additionally, the last date for regularising unobjectionable encroachments on government lands across the state has been extended until June 30, 2026.

The Cabinet approved modification of an earlier Government Order to utilise 3.84 acres in Survey No. 29/8 at Keesarapalli village in Krishna district for construction of a Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate Office and residential quarters.

In the renewable energy sector, 45.60 acres of government land in Thotapalli village of Eluru district has been allotted to NREDCAP for setting up a compressed biogas plant. The Cabinet also approved allocation of 1,500 acres in Nandyal district to NREDCAP for a 250 MW solar power project. It cleared payment of Rs 31,000 per acre as annual lease and permitted leasing of assigned lands for solar projects, with a 5 per cent increase in rent every two years, fixing it at Rs 30,000 per acre per year.

The government also approved establishment of Andhra Pradesh AI Living Labs and a Disaster Recovery Center for APSDC in Tirupati. In a notable administrative change, wards and secretariats across the State will be renamed as ‘Swarna Ward’ and ‘Swarna Sachivalayam’.

Chief Minister Naidu informed the Cabinet that the Centre has agreed to release Rs 12,000 crore due to Andhra Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with a target to complete pending works within three years.

During the meeting, Naidu instructed ministers to maintain discipline during Assembly sessions, be present from 9 am to 2 pm, and provide clear, concise responses. He also reviewed the recent rush management at Srisailam and directed officials to ensure better public communication during crowd control measures.