Cabinet nod for Rs 2,316-cr MEP works in Amaravati

Amaravati: The state Cabinet, which meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday approved a series of major infrastructure, industrial and welfare decisions, including administrative sanction of Rs 2,316.88 crore for Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works in the Integrated State Secretariat and Head of Department (HoD) office complex in Amaravati.

The approval covers high-side electrical systems, HVAC installations, fire protection systems, elevators, fire alarm and public address systems, and plumbing works for the Secretariat towers, including the GAD Tower and Towers 1, 2, 3 and 4 within the Amaravati Government Complex.

Construction of the Secretariat buildings resumed in June 2024 after a safety review by a committee of experts, including specialists from IIT Madras. With construction progressing rapidly, the government has decided to expedite the MEP installations through a Design and Build contract model aligned with 2025–26 market rates.

The Cabinet also approved construction of a Telugu Cultural Center at Neerukonda in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 119.27 crore under the EPC model. The project will be developed on five acres and will include a 2,000-seat auditorium, a 1,000-capacity open-air theatre, and a museum dedicated to the Telugu language.

Designed according to green building norms, the facility is expected to promote Telugu arts and culture while strengthening tourism in the capital region.

Among other decisions, the government approved several land allocations within the capital region under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority. These include 0.8 acres for a CBSE Regional Office and around five acres for the APSIRD & PR Educational Campus. In addition, three acres were allotted to the Thullur Educational Society as compensation for land lost during road construction.

In a major reform aimed at boosting industrial investment, the Cabinet approved the removal of 66,157 acres of land allotted by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation from the Section 22-A prohibitory list under the Registration Act. This restriction had prevented industrial units from mortgaging land to obtain bank loans. The government also approved conditional removal of 3,803 acres after completion of industrial projects and permitted mutation of 51,603 acres of government land in APIIC’s name in revenue records to facilitate financing.

The Cabinet further approved the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (AP-CMEGP) with an allocation of Rs 300 crore to support 3,500 micro-entrepreneurs setting up manufacturing units in the state’s MSME parks. The scheme is expected to generate employment for nearly 17,000 people, with subsidies of 25–35 per cent of project cost for eligible beneficiaries.

The Cabinet also cleared incentives for Heritage Foods Limited for expansion of its dairy processing unit at Kasipenta with an investment of Rs 209.68 crore.

In the drinking water sector, administrative approval was granted for seven Multi-Village Scheme projects worth Rs 9,355 crore, which will supply safe drinking water to around 6.5 million people across 76 mandals. Another 3,000 rural water supply works costing Rs 1,814.71 crore were approved to address water scarcity in identified habitations.

The Cabinet also approved several administrative measures including upgradation of 300 Head Constable posts to Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector ranks in the Andhra Pradesh Special Police, establishment of 30 working women’s hostels under Mission Shakti, and completion of pending works in the Polavaram Irrigation Project Left Main Canal, which will supply drinking water to Visakhapatnam.