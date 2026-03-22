Call for success of IJU 11th Plenary

Rajamahendravaram: Indian Journalists Union national secretary D Somasundar has urged the journalist community to ensure the grand success of the upcoming 11th national plenary of the IJU scheduled to take place on March 27 to 29 in Vijayawada.

Addressing the West Godavari district executive meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists at the Palakollu Press Club on Saturday, Somasundar emphasized that the union is consistently fighting for the professional security, wages, safety, and health rights of working journalists across the country. The meeting was presided over by district vice-president G. Udaya Bhaskar.

Somasundar explained that the IJU currently has affiliated state unions in 27 states with a total membership of approximately thirty thousand journalists. He announced that the 11th national plenary sessions will be held from March 27 to 29 at the Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to attend the sessions as the chief guest on the evening of March 28.