Call to avail free medical treatment for children

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya has urged the public to utilise the free treatment services offered to children under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). On Wednesday, the collector inaugurated a Hand Portable X-Ray Unit at the District Child Health Centre in Government General Hospital (GGH), Ongole. She also launched a screening campaign for cleft lip, cleft palate, and dental abnormalities, conducted in collaboration with Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College and Smile Train Foundation. Speaking at the programme, Ansariya interacted with parents of children affected by cleft lip and palate conditions, enquiring about their situations. Medical professionals briefed the collector about surgical procedures and associated costs for treating these conditions.

The collector said that 30 children with cleft lip and palate conditions have been identified in the district under the RBSK. A screening camp was organised at GGH Ongole in collaboration with Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College and Smile Train Foundation to prepare these children for surgical interventions. She emphasised that all surgeries would be performed free of cost and explained that each surgery typically costs around Rs 50,000, with most patients requiring three surgeries totalling between Rs 1.5 and 2 lakh. She added that post-surgical speech therapy and dental alignment would also be provided to the children.

She encouraged families with children having cleft lip and palate conditions to take advantage of these services. Mentioning that staff had received training to operate the Hand Portable X-Ray Unit at GGH, the collector noted that approximately 100 X-rays could be performed daily using this unit. Additionally, the district collector inaugurated a Dermato Surgery Unit at the hospital. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, GGH Superintendent Dr Jamuna, Cleft Project Smile Train Project Director Dr Srikanth, Dr Sudha Nageswara Rao from Siddhartha Dental College, and other medical professionals from GGH Ongole attendedthe programme.