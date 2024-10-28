Call to restore past glory to aided schools

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Teachers Guild (APTG) president B Chittibabu took part as the chief guest at a unity meeting held with the APTG district committee at Jampeta Lutheran Aided High School in Rajamahendravaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need for collective efforts to restore past glory to aided schools, which have a rich history in the education system.

He said that recent significant changes in the education system have impacted aided schools, resulting in a decline in student enrolment. He urged teachers to work together to increase the number of students in these institutions, recalling a time when aided schools were known for their high academic standards.

The meeting also addressed various challenges faced by aided teachers and staff, including discussions on the salary issues of newly appointed teachers and the resolution of health card problems.

The meeting was chaired by APTG district president T Martin Sudhakar, and attended by Lutheran Aided High School correspondent M Ijaya and APTG district general secretary SH Amulya Bala among others.