Call to set up industries in capital region of Amaravati

Vijayawada : Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) former chairman and advisor to the Central government Dr G Satheesh Reddy stressed the need for setting up industries in the capital region of Amaravati for the development of the region.

He addressed the MSME association representatives at the office of the Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath at the NTR Bhavan on Thursday.

MP Kesineni Sivanath welcomed the former chairman of DRDO and explained the efforts being made by the TDP government to promote industrial development.

Satheesh Reddy said the Union government has prepared a list of industrial goods and is trying to help the Indian companies to produce the same without importing from other countries. He said the list of industrial products which are imported by our companies are uploaded in a website so that the Indian companies can follow it and produce within the country.

He said there is a vast scope for producing goods and products in the communication, defence, aerospace, railways and many other sectors. He said Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath had discussions with him on the prospects of industrial development and setting up startups. Satheesh Reddy said he was delighted to meet the entrepreneurs of Vijayawada and replied to the queries asked by them.

MSME industries association honorary president Bayana Venkata Rao, president Donepudi Durga Prasad, General secretary M Ramachandra Rao and others participated in the programme.