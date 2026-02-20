Call to sharpen focus on education, healthcare and agriculture

Kurnool: Kothuru Satyanarayana Gupta, Founder of the Janata Foundation, on Thursday appealed to state governments to prioritise education, healthcare and agriculture, stating that these sectors form the foundation of sustainable and inclusive development.

Speaking to media persons he underscored the need for free and quality education, warning that excessive dependence on corporate-driven education has made learning unaffordable for poor and middle-class families.

Advocating a higher allocation in the education budget, Gupta urged the government to extend free education in government colleges up to degree and postgraduate levels, including Arts and Science courses. He also demanded the removal of tuition fees for undergraduate programmes in government-aided institutions and called for greater emphasis on BA and MA courses. Education, he said, should be provided without discrimination on the basis of caste or religion, enabling the state to progress towards complete literacy and social equality.

Highlighting concerns in the healthcare sector, Gupta pointed out that although government hospitals have qualified doctors, non-functional equipment and inadequate maintenance are forcing patients to seek costly private treatment, leading to financial distress.

He further stressed the importance of agriculture, urging timely completion of irrigation projects and reservoirs, particularly in the Rayalaseema region. Development in sectors such as IT and healthcare, he said, is possible only when agriculture is strengthened, cautioning that farmers who feed the nation should not be driven to migrate in search of livelihoods.