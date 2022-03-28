Campaign against oil & gas exploration in Konaseema region

Sakhinetipalli(East Godavari): Functionaries of Human Rights Forum (HRF), Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) campaigned on Sunday opposing the proposed oil and gas exploration and development wells in the Kesavadasupalem offshore of Sakhinetipalli mandal, Amalapuram Constituency of East Godavari district.

The activists held street corner meetings and distributed pamphlets in several villages of Sakhinetipalli mandal explaining to the people the dangers of oil and gas drilling. It was alleged that these processes led to land subsidence, destruction of marine life and agriculture and consequent loss of livelihood to local communities.

HRF State Secretary Y Rajesh said that the oil and gas drilling would undermine people's health, result in sea intrusion and would seriously damage the environment. He said that Konaseema was already saddled with hundreds of these wells, and the dangers of onshore and offshore drilling was pointed out. The Chennai-based company AVR Oil and Gas Private Ltd has proposed additional exploration and drilling of three wells at the KG Basin in Kesavadasupalem village. Public hearing for obtaining environmental clearance is slated to be held at Kesavadasupalem on March 31.

