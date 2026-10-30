Campaign ends for municipal elections in AP, polling on Sunday

Campaigning for Nagar Panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh ended at 5pm today, 48 hours before polling on November 1.

Official campaign activities, including loudspeaker use, public meetings and processions, have ceased in line with election regulations.

The State Election Commission is making stringent security arrangements to ensure peaceful polling across the urban local bodies. A total of 36,351 police personnel will be deployed across the state.

Authorities have also arranged continuous surveillance using drones, CCTV cameras and videographers. Votes will be counted on November 3.