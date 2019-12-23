Capital War: Police denies permission for Employees and Media into secretariat

Amaravati farmer's protests continue at Mangalagiri town against the proposal of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bifurcate the existing capital into three capitals into Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool respectively.

As the protests have blocked the way to the secretariat, police are not allowing Secretariat employees and media into the AP Secretariat on Monday. Police explained with the Secretariat employees that as they have got the orders from their higher officials, they are not allowing the employees into the Secretariat complex.

On the other hand, Amaravati advocates have raised concerns about shifting the AP capital and the High Court from Amaravati and protesting under the aegis of the Vijayawada Bar Association in front of the city civil court and raised slogans against the government's proposal.

Tight security is also provided at CM Jagan Reddy's camp office in Tadepalli.