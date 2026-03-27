Carriers carrying LPG, crude oil to arrive in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Amid rising geopolitical conflicts and global trade disruptions, a fleet of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers and a crude oil vessel are reaching the shores of Visakhapatnam.

Among the list, BW Birch carrying 24,000 metric tonnes of LPG is scheduled for transshipment on March 27 (Friday) at Visakhapatnam Port. Also, the MT Jumbo carrier from Russia is arriving the same day with 1,36,728 MT of crude oil.

This will be followed by a foreign-flagged LPG tanker Hellas Gladiator slated to reach Vizag on 30th of this month. Hellas Gladiator will arrive at the port along with another foreign-flagged LPG carrier Gas Jupiter. Each tanker carries 24,000 metric tonnes of LPG.

According to VPA officials, the port of loading for Hellas Gladiator was carried out in the Netherlands, while it was in the US for Gas Jupiter.

Following the US-Israel conflict with Iran, India has been experiencing energy supply disruptions passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The arrival of the cargo carriers, however, brings relief amid the crisis.

Earlier in February, Lupinus Planet tanker unloaded 22,000 MT of LPG at Visakhapatnam Port. Swarna Bhrahmaputra carried 68,000 MT of crude oil from Kakinada Port.

“Of them, 64,000 metric tonnes of crude oil was meant for loading to Mundra Port. This was sailed back on March 8,” a senior official from the port informed. Next month, Fondeya tanker with 96,542 MT of crude oil from Russia and Desh Gaurav tanker with 99,898 MT of blended crude oil from Mundra Port are slated to be unloaded in Visakhapatnam Port.