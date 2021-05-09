Case against Chandrababu Naidu 'contempt' of Supreme Court orders: TDP

Amaravati: TDP on Saturday termed the filing of a criminal case against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a contempt of the Supreme Court which has ordered the Centre and the state governments recently not to harass the public in the name of objectionable Covid related comments.

Party national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram said that the director general of police would be answerable to the Supreme Court for violating its recent judgement which supported the people's right to raise their problems relating to the epidemic without fear. The Chief Minister was not fulfilling his basic responsibility of reaching out to the suffering public and he was only concentrating on harassment when Chandrababu Naidu was creating awareness.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader dared the Jagan regime to register cases against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading panic in the nation by talking about new mutants likely to create havoc. Many foreign countries were blocking travellers from India and strictly enforcing 14-day quarantine considering the severity of infections in the country. Can the Prime Minister's comments be blamed for this hostile scenario, he asked.

Pattabhi said the state government's allegations against Naidu were baseless considering the fact that it was true the CCMB scientists first found the N440K variant in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. Even after so much controversy, the CCMB has not issued any statement denying the origin of N440K in Kurnool. The national media and channels have also carried reports widely how the strain that originated in Kurnool was wreaking havoc on different parts of the country, he said.