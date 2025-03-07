Case booked over the death of witness Rangayya in YS Viveka murder case

The recent death of Rangayya, the watchman of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has raised significant suspicions. His wife, Susheelamma, has filed a complaint expressing her concerns over the circumstances surrounding her husband's passing, which has prompted the Pulivendula police to register a case for investigation.

Rangayya was hospitalised at Kadapa RIMS for treatment of an illness and passed away on Wednesday. A postmortem examination was conducted on Thursday, and his remains were subsequently returned to his family for final rites, set to take place on Friday. Notably, Rangayya was the only eyewitness in the murder case involving YS Vivekananda Reddy, often referred to as Viveka.

Confirming the situation, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar addressed reporters late Thursday night, revealing alarming details about the case stating that they have initiated an investigation into his death,” he stated. Kumar announced the formation of a specialized team, headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), which will include experts from various departments to thoroughly investigate the deaths of the witnesses.

Kumar dismissed allegations suggesting that either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the police are implicated in the deaths. He assured that the investigation into Rangayya's demise has been handed over to RK Valley Circle Inspector Ulasaiah and that the true cause of death would be established following the postmortem results.

Adding further context, B.Tech Ravi, the Pulivendula TDP in-charge, emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive investigation given the series of witness fatalities in the Viveka murder case. “There is a need to find out the reasons behind these deaths. We are considering Rangayya's death suspicious until we uncover the truth,” he stated.