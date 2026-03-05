Cases booked against 5 ration shop dealers

Guntur: District joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava stated that cases have been registered against dealers of five fair price shops in the district. In a statement released on Wednesday, he said that extensive inspections were conducted during the March ration distribution to strengthen the public distribution system. The District Civil Supplies Officer, along with deputy tahsildars of Civil Supplies, inspected ration shops across the district.

So far, 244 ration shops have been inspected. During the inspections, irregularities in stock were identified, and cases were registered against three shops in Pedakakani mandal, one shop in Phirangipuram mandal, and one shop in Nallacheruvu area of Guntur city.

Authorities also intercepted four vehicles that were illegally transporting PDS rice at night after purchasing it unlawfully from cardholders. Six cases under Section 6-A, along with criminal cases, were registered against those involved.

He appealed to cardholders to note that ration rice is fortified with essential nutrients such as iron and folic acid and is meant for their consumption. Continuous awareness is being created among the public not to sell PDS rice to anyone, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

He further cautioned that if ration dealers provide cash instead of rice to beneficiaries, action will be taken against them, including cancellation of dealerships if necessary.

He also stated that several commercial establishments were found using domestic LPG cylinders for business purposes. Over the past four months, cases have been registered against 21 business establishments and 112 cylinders have been seized. Heclarified that using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes is a punishable offence.