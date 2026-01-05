Cashless medical services to cater to eligible paediatric treatments

Visakhapatnam: As part of the state government’s commitment towards strengthening public healthcare, NTR Arogya Seva – Cashless Medical Services were formally launched on Sunday at Sunrise Children’s Hospital at Old Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam.

The services were inaugurated by TDP state president and MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the NTR Arogya Seva, a flagship welfare scheme, aimed at providing quality medical treatment to the poor and middle-class families without financial burden.

The programme was attended by Dr T Tirupathi, managing director of the hospital, Ganesh Sanku, senior paediatric specialist. According to Dr Tirupathi, the launch of NTR Arogya Seva at the hospital is expected to significantly enhance access to quality paediatric healthcare for the people of Gajuwaka and surrounding areas and that all eligible paediatric treatments will now be provided on a cashless basis with complete transparency and efficiency.