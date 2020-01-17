CBI court dismisses Jagan's plea seeking all discharge petitions to be investigated together

In a major setback to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a CBI special court here on Friday dismissed his petitions seeking all the discharge petitions to be heard at one stretch. After a lengthy argument, the court decided to hear all the petitions separately.

Mr Reddy also filed a petition requesting the court to hear the ED case after completion of the CBI case. However, the court refused to it.

The CBI court today opened the proceedings on the charge sheet filed in the Penna Cements case. However, Jagan requested that he be exempted from personal attendance to court.

The other accused in the case, Vijayasai Reddy, Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, former minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, IAS officer Srilakshmi and some industrialists attended the court on Friday. The court adjourned the trial to November 24.