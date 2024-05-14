  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CBI Court Grants Permission to YS Jagan for Foreign Tour with Family

CBI Court Grants Permission to YS Jagan for Foreign Tour with Family
x
Highlights

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been given the permission to go on a foreign tour with his family members.

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been given the permission to go on a foreign tour with his family members. The CBI court considered Jagan's request for permission to travel abroad and granted him the necessary approval.

According to the court order, Jagan will embark on his foreign tour with his family from the 16th of this month until the 1st of June. This news comes as a relief to the Chief Minister, who had sought permission to travel abroad for personal reasons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X