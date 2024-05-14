Live
CBI Court Grants Permission to YS Jagan for Foreign Tour with Family
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been given the permission to go on a foreign tour with his family members. The CBI court considered Jagan's request for permission to travel abroad and granted him the necessary approval.
According to the court order, Jagan will embark on his foreign tour with his family from the 16th of this month until the 1st of June. This news comes as a relief to the Chief Minister, who had sought permission to travel abroad for personal reasons.
