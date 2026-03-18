CBI court sentences two persons to a five-year imprisonment

Visakhapatnam: The CBI Court, Visakhapatnam convicted and sentenced Vempadapu Santhoshi Ramu, who worked as a clerk-cum-cashier of Andhra Bank, Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram district, and dismissed from service, and another person Mahanthi Ramana to imprisonment for five years with a fine of Rs.1,71,42,000 for their involvement in a bank fraud case.

The CBI registered the case in 2018 against the accused. It was alleged that the accused Vempadapu Santhoshi Ramu, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Mahanthi Ramana and thereby committed criminal breach of trust and misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs.1,71,41,162 entrusted to him, which was to be deposited into the account of Cheepurupalli Rural Electric Co-operative Society Ltd., an organisation entrusted with the job of collecting power consumption charges from remote consumers in Vizianagaram district.

Post the completion of investigation, the CBI filed a charge-sheet against the accused. After the trial, the court convicted and sentenced both the accused.