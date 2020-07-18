CBI takes up the investigation in YS Vivekananda Reddy Case

Kadapa: CBI took up death mystery case of YS Vivekananda Reddy as per the directions issued by AP High Court. They made some investigation regarding the death of Vivekananda Reddy. As per the records, it was registered as a case of murder.

CBI team met Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials in Kadapa and inquired about the investigation made by them. They asked for the reason for stopping the investigation after seeing progress in it.

CBI is also planning to take reports pertaining to about 1400 people in Pulivendula constituency. The CBI will also visit Pulivendula soon.