Celebrate the ‘Year of good governance’ on June 4: Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is set to celebrate a significant milestone on June 4, marking one year since the ousting of the YSRCP regime and the establishment of the coalition government. This period, dubbed by the ruling alliance as a year of “Good governance” and “Relief from a nightmare,” will be commemorated with festivities reminiscent of Sankranti and Diwali.

Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan has called upon party leaders, Veer Mahilas (women’s wing), and cadres to celebrate this auspicious occasion. The party’s central office has issued directives for widespread digital campaigns across social media platforms to promote the celebrations.

On the morning of June 4 under the theme, ‘A year since good governance began,’ party members are encouraged to adorn their doorways with traditional Rangoli designs. Rangoli competitions for women will also be organised.

In the evening, to signify ‘A year since the nightmare ended,” participants are urged to light lamps and set off firecrackers, much like Diwali. Visuals of these celebrations are to be posted on social media, clearly communicated to all cadres.

The NDA government, formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in the State, is now completing its first year of what it terms as “Good governance.”

This upcoming celebration aims to highlight this transition and the positive changes experienced by the people of Andhra Pradesh.