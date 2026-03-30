Celebrating its golden jubilee, DCI sets ambitious expansion roadmap

Visakhapatnam: With an ambitious expansion roadmap, modernisation push, and a Rs 3,000 crore growth target, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) celebrated its golden jubilee in Visakhapatnam on Sunday on a grand note. Established on March 29, 1976, as a Central Public Sector Enterprise, DCI has impeccably supported the nation’s port infrastructure and maritime development over the past five decades.

Growing its revenue from barely Rs 200 crore in its early years to a whopping Rs.1,148 crore during the last financial year, DCI has grown from strength to strength. It currently handles nearly 80 per cent of India’s maintenance dredging, accounting for about 120 million cubic metres out of 150 million cubic meters annually.

The DCI has been working on maintenance and capital dredging projects across major Indian ports.

In a special message to the stakeholders Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Through its continuous efforts in dredging ports and waterways, DCI has ensured that our ports remain active and efficient for trade. This has helped maintain smooth movement of cargo, strengthened the supply chain across the country and supported the steady growth of India’s blue economy just like timely rains help agriculture grow and sustain livelihood.”

Addressing the gathering in a virtual mode, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, said, “Dredging Corporation of India Limited’s 50 glorious years have truly been a steadfast lighthouse illuminating India’s vast channel of ports thereby designing the Country’s maritime destiny. The company’s role in modernising infrastructure will ensure India’s dream of a self-reliant and leading maritime power.”

Secretary of MoPSW Vijay Kumar sent a message stating, “DCI has been actively exploring new business areas, including submarine cable trenching, offshore wind energy support and inland waterways development which will chart its future growth trajectory. With growing global investments in subsea cable infrastructure, it is commendable that the organisation is building capabilities for specialised offshore operations.” The golden jubilee celebration brought employees, former employees, stakeholders and customers together on stage.

Presiding over the event, chairman of DCI and Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M. Angamuthu, said, “By 2047, we envision DCIL as a globally recognised leader in dredging services, extending our expertise beyond national boundaries and contributing to sustainable maritime infrastructure worldwide.”

In his address, DCI’s managing director and CEO Captain S. Divakar, said, “Ours is a story of growth, resilience and nation-building. It is a proud reflection of five decades of commitment towards strengthening India’s maritime infrastructure.”

Maintaining navigational depths of ports, DCIL has been playing a vital role in supporting the Indian Navy and fishing harbours, executing capital dredging for new harbours and maintaining channels along India’s 7,500-km coastline.

Marking the 50 years of DCI, India Post released a special ‘My Stamp’ in the presence of Visakhapatnam Region Postmaster General VS Jayasankar and VPA deputy chairperson Roshni Aparanji Korati, among others.