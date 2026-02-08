  1. Home
Central Bank organises MSME credit outreach prog in Kadapa

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 10:30 AM IST
Kadapa: Central Bank of India, Kadapa Region, has organised MSME credit outreach campaign at Chilakaluripeta Branch on Saturday. The programme is chaired by E Venkateswara Rao, Regional Head, Kadapa.

Branch Head K Murali Mohan, staff of Chilakaluripeta branch and huge number of customers participated in the campaign.

Chief Manager BK Prasad said that loan sanction letters were handed over to MSME borrowers.

The region has sanctioned an amount of Rs 30 crore during this campaign and disbursed more than Rs 25 crore. All other branches under Kadapa Region also organised the campaign at their respective places.

MSME credit outreachCentral Bank of Indialoan sanctionsKadapa RegionChilakaluripeta branch
