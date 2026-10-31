Central team inspects cyclone damage in Andhra Pradesh

A central team has arrived in Andhra Pradesh to inspect damage caused by cyclone.

The team conducted ground-level inspection and attended a review meeting at CRC, Ravulapalem. The meeting was chaired by District Collector, Mahesh Kumar, who updated officials about the damage.

He informed that there was heavy loss in banana and paddy crops. There was damage to power lines, roads and properties.

They also viewed a photo gallery of damage caused due to cyclone. Officials also inquired about damage to fishing boats that were washed away and missing from the sea as well as damage to fishing nets.

The team includes Chittaranjan Das, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; Prashant Armorikar, Additional Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare; Himalaya Garg, Assistant Director, Ministry of Finance; Pranay Garg, Deputy Director, Ministry of Finance; Prakhar Jain, CEO, Real-Time Governance Society. Officials from Revenue and Disaster Management have also been included in the team.