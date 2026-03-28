Centre advances Rs 3,800 cr NH-16 expansion in state

Vijayawada: India’shighway expansion drive is accelerating in Andhra Pradesh, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) advancing a major capacity upgrade on National Highway 16, a critical artery on the Kolkata–Chennai corridor. The project involves widening a 160-km stretch from Anakapalli to East Godavari to six lanes, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,800 crore.

The project spans approximately 160 km — from DIET Engineering College in Anakapalli to Diwan Cheruvu — and is estimated at Rs 3,800 crore.

The upgrade includes 11 flyovers, three bypasses and five underpasses, alongside service roads and grade separators, reflecting a broader shift toward high-capacity, access-controlled highway design. Key bypasses include a 7.7 km stretch between Vaddimetta and Cheepuru, a 3 km diversion at Yerravaram, and a 10 km bypass near Jaggampeta.

The corridor is part of the high-density Kolkata–Chennai route and has witnessed sustained traffic growth, prompting capacity augmentation to reduce transit times and improve freight movement between industrial and port-linked zones.

In parallel, the Vijayawada West Bypass, an urban decongestion project integrated with NH-16, is nearing full commissioning. The 47.8-km, six-lane corridor connects Chinna Avutapalli (north of Vijayawada) to Chinna Kakani near Mangalagiri, enabling through-traffic to bypass the city entirely.

Officials confirmed that two-way traffic is operational from Friday, with full completion targeted by month-end. Toll collection is scheduled to begin from April 1, with plazas at Vedurupavuluru and Venkatapalem.

The project has been executed in two phases: a 30-km stretch from Chinna Avutapalli to Gollapudi and a 17-km segment from Gollapudi to Kaza. Connectivity to the Hyderabad highway and the broader NH network has been integrated as part of the design.

While core construction is complete, some finishing works remain. These include final connectivity at Chinna Avutapalli, reconstruction of a retaining wall at B.B. Gudem, and temporary slip road adjustments.

A key bottleneck persists at Ambapuram, where bridge work is delayed due to high-tension transmission lines linked to Lanco Power. Resolution will require coordination between state utilities and transmission authorities.

The combined projects are expected to significantly improve transit efficiency between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, reducing congestion and enabling smoother long-haul freight movement.

For logistics operators, the bypass eliminates the need to enter Vijayawada city, lowering travel time, fuel consumption and operational uncertainty, particularly for heavy vehicles on the east coast freight corridor.

Local stakeholders anticipated rising land values and accelerated development along the bypass and NH-16 expansion belt, especially in areas linked to Amaravati, as connectivity improves.

With tolling set to begin and full operations imminent, the corridor upgrade marks a key step in strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s role in evolving logistics and infrastructure network.