“Centre betrayed Andhra Pradesh on bifurcation promises… Special Status must be granted immediately” - Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav

Kurnool: The Congress leadership in Kurnool came down heavily on the Central Government, accusing it of completely ignoring the assurances made at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav, AICC member and President of Nandyal Parliamentary District Congress Committee, demanded that the Centre immediately grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and implement the special development package promised to the Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra regions. He criticized Narendra Modi for “failing to deliver on the assurances despite being in power for 11 years,” stating that the Prime Minister had deceived the people with false promises.

Addressing the media on Wednesday ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Kurnool on October 16, Yadav alleged that while the BJP had made a “Rayalaseema Declaration,” it had miserably failed to implement it. He demanded a white paper on the number of jobs provided to local unemployed youth in the industries established in the erstwhile Kurnool district. He further accused the Centre of looting the public in the name of GST for eight years and then celebrating a so-called reduction in GST after spending ₹200 crore on publicity, calling it “a matter of national shame.”

Yadav also raised concerns over the lack of infrastructure in BC, SC, ST and Minority welfare hostels across the state, stressing that construction of permanent buildings would benefit thousands of poor students. He slammed the BJP government for failing to provide employment opportunities despite promising two crore jobs annually, stating that “not even one lakh jobs” were created in the last 11 years. He strongly opposed the privatization of medical colleges and demanded that one medical college be established for every 10 lakh people in the state.

He also accused the Modi government of denying constitutional protection to BC reservations under the Ninth Schedule and betraying BC communities despite claiming to be a “BC Prime Minister.” He reiterated that the BJP had betrayed the Rayalaseema people by promising a second capital but failing to deliver. Several Congress leaders including Garlapati Maddileti Swamy, Balaswamy, Janardhan, Pathan Habib Khan, Razak Vali, Sanjeev Kumar and Sumitra participated in the program and extended their support to the demand for immediate implementation of bifurcation assurances.