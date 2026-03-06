Centre clears transfer of Justice Lisa Gill to Andhra Pradesh HC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday cleared the transfer of Justice Lisa Gill from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred Ms. Justice Lisa Gill, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana to be a Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh,” Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a post on social media platform X.

The apex court Collegium had earlier resolved to recommend the transfer of Justice Gill to the Andhra Pradesh High Court and her appointment as Chief Justice of that High Court, once the vacancy arises, likely upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on April 24.

According to the Supreme Court Collegium statement, the decision was taken as part of a policy to strengthen the efficiency and quality of administration of justice.

It said that a judge proposed to take over as Chief Justice may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises, so that the judge becomes well conversant with the affairs of the High Court before assuming charge.

Justice Gill completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh, and graduated in humanities from Government College for Girls (GCG), Sector 11, Chandigarh.

She later pursued a B.A., LL.B. and LL.M. from the Department of Laws, Panjab University. She enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practised at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, dealing with criminal, civil, service, revenue and constitutional matters.

She also represented the Union Territory of Chandigarh for several years, as well as a number of boards and corporations.

Justice Gill was elevated to the Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, following the recommendation of the top court Collegium.