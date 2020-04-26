Centre gives nod for Plasma Therapy at Mangalagiri AIIMS hospital to treat coronavirus patients

The central government has given a nod for Plasma Therapy at Mangalagiri AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). A few days ago, the state has wrote to centre to set up Center for Excellence in Immunotherapy and Pharmacotherapy in AIIMS at Mangalagiri. To this extent the Central Medical Health Department has responded and made arrangements for plasma therapy at AIIMS in Mangalgiri.

An executive committee with five physicians and a technical committee with six doctors were appointed to this end. The Center has ordered that laboratory arrangements be completed as soon as possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has appointed Dr. PL Jayachandra Reddy as Special Officer (OSD) to oversee the control of the Medical Health Department and Control Room in connection with covid-19. Special Secretary General of the Department of Health, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, on Saturday issued an order to the Ian to attend the functions. Jayachandra Reddy has retired as Joint Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Medical Policy Parishad.