Centre likely to sanction over 5L houses for AP says Pemmasani

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Centre government has sanctioned 2-crore houses, out of which Andhra Pradesh is likely to get over 5-lakh houses.

Addressing the Guntur Zilla Parishad special general body meeting held on Saturday, he criticised the previous YSRCP government for its failure to construct the houses under the weaker sections housing scheme.

He recalled that the Centre has allotted Rs 80,000 crore under thef MNREGS scheme and added that many States are not utilising the scheme. He assured that the NDA government in the State will construct more houses and urged the eligible to avail the facility. He further said that he was studying how to use the Central schemes to benefit the State.

He assured to extend his cooperation and support in sanctioning of funds for the construction of a new building for the Guntur Zilla Parishad office. Responding to a question raised by MLC K S Lakshmana Rao, he promised that he would try to get funds for the land acquisition for the Guntur channel extension.

Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar said that he would strive for the development of Guntur district with the cooperation of other MLAs in the district. He further said that during the last two months they seized PDS rice worth 155 crore and stepped up vigilance on the PDS.



He called upon the people’s representatives to see that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach the targeted sections.

ZP chairperson Heny Christina presided over the meeting. Minister for Civil Supplies Dr Nadendla Manohar, MLAs Nakka Ananda Babu, Vegesana Narendra Varma, Bhashyam Praveen, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam were among those who participated in the meeting.