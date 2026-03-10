Centre to fast-track completion of KGBVs

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary has said that the construction of pending Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) buildings in Andhra Pradesh will be expedited and completed at the earliest.

Responding in writing to a question raised in the Lok Sabha by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and Hindupur MP BK Parthasarathi, the Minister provided detailed information on the status of KGBVs in the state.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh has a total of 587 KGBV schools, of which 528 are currently functional. The remaining schools are at various stages of construction. Among the 59 non-operational schools, 10 have been cancelled, while construction work is progressing in the others.

Providing district-wise details, the minister said Anantapur district has the highest number with 50 schools, followed by Vizianagaram, Nandyal, and Sri Sathya Sai districts with 47 schools each. Srikakulam and Prakasam districts have 44 schools each. He further informed the House that most of these schools were sanctioned during 2011–12, 2016–17, and 2017–18, with the highest number—26 schools—approved in 2016–17.

The Union Minister said the Centre is maintaining continuous coordination with the State Government to speed up construction and make the remaining schools operational as soon as possible.

He added that the implementation and functioning of non-operational KGBVs are being monitored through the Project Approval Board (PAB). In addition, the Department of School Education and Literacy conducts monthly and half-yearly review meetings to ensure effective implementation and timely completion of works.

The minister assured that all necessary steps are being taken to strengthen residential schooling facilities for girls and to ensure that the sanctioned institutions become fully functional without further delay.