Centre urged to recognise Rajahmundry as heritage city
- MP Daggubati Purandeswari highlights the city’s thousand-year-long legacy and cultural significance
- Despite its historical and cultural wealth, Rajahmundry has not received the recognition it deserves, she says
Rajamahendravaram : MP Daggubati Purandeswari has urged the Central government to recognise the historic city of Rajahmundry as a heritage city and include it under the HRIDAY (Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana) scheme for its development.
Speaking in Parliament under Rule 373, she highlighted the city’s thousand-year-long legacy, cultural significance, and its role as one of the oldest cities in India, situated along the banks of the Godavari River in East Godavari district.
She recalled that this sacred city, once ruled by King Raja Raja Narendra, is renowned as the birthplace of the Telugu language, where Adikavi Nannaya translated the Mahabharata into Telugu.
Known as the “Cultural Capital of Andhra Pradesh,” the city has a rich heritage as a hub for Vedic studies, politics, agriculture, literature, and culture.
Despite its historical and cultural wealth, Rajahmundry has not received the recognition it deserves, MP Purandeswari said.
Such recognition could attract more tourists, boosting the local economy, while also ensuring the preservation of its heritage for future generations.
She further stated that the HRIDAY scheme would provide necessary funds and infrastructure to protect and enhance the city’s heritage sites. This recognition, she said, would showcase Rajahmundry’s rich history and culture on national and international platforms. She called for immediate action by the Centre to grant heritage city status to Rajahmundry and include it in the HRIDAY scheme for its comprehensive development.