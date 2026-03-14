Centre urged to strengthen Anganwadi network

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari has lauded the invaluable services of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, urging the Central government to take decisive steps to further strengthen their capabilities and welfare.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha under Rule 377, Purandeswari highlighted that Anganwadi and ASHA workers serve as the backbone of the nation’s community health and nutrition systems. She noted that over 1.3 million Anganwadi centres across the country provide essential health and nutritional services to millions of women and children.

The MP particularly stressed their dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic, stating that their commitment and spirit of service underscored their vital importance to the national healthcare infrastructure. While acknowledging that the government has already taken steps to enhance honorariums and social security benefits, she suggested that stronger institutional support is still required. She urged the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to implement district-level skill development programmes and provide specialised training in the use of digital tools and early-stage disease detection. She also suggested offering advanced guidance on nutrition and effective community engagement.

Purandeswari further pointed out that the workload of these frontline workers could be significantly reduced by providing them with user-friendly digital devices and improved connectivity. She advocated for a transparent and fair incentive system aligned with their responsibilities to boost morale. The MP also stated that strengthening the capacity and welfare of Anganwadi and ASHA workers would ultimately solidify the foundation of India’s health and nutrition services.