Ceremonial rituals of Goddess Sharadamba & Jagadguru begin

The ceremonial rituals for the installation of new idols of Goddess Sharadamba along with Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya commenced on Friday at Phaladhara–Panchadhara, a sacred site associated with the Srisailam temple.

The consecration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 8) at 11:00 a.m., and will be performed by Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji of the Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

As part of the three-day religious programme, the preliminary rituals began on Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. at the specially arranged Yagashala at Phaladhara–Panchadhara. The ceremonies started with the Yagashala entry followed by Veda Swasti recitations. This was followed by Maha Ganapati Puja to ensure the smooth conduct of the consecration rituals, and Punyahavachanam seeking prosperity and auspiciousness.

Later, Ritvigvaranam was performed, formally inviting the Vedic priests who will conduct various rituals related to the consecration ceremony.

Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao and his wife participated in the inaugural rituals. Mandapa Aradhana and Chaturveda Parayanam were also conducted as part of the programme. Subsequently, the idols of Sharada Devi and Adi Shankaracharya to be installed underwent Jaladhivasam, a ritual purification ceremony.

According to the temple authorities, further rituals including Ksheeradhivasam and Adhivasa Homams will be performed on Friday evening. On March 7, the programme will include Dhanyadhivasam in the morning and Pushpadhivasam, Shayyadhivasam and Adhivasa Homams in the evening. On the final day, March 8, rituals such as Adhivasa Homams, Netronmeelanam and Purnahuti will be conducted from 8:00 a.m., followed by the formal installation of the idols of Goddess Sharadamba and Adi Shankaracharya at 11:00 a.m. at Phaladhara–Panchadhara.