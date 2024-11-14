Live
- Plea in Supreme Court seeks suspension of ongoing NEET-PG counselling
- ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata for lottery scam
- Australia: Investigation launched into shooting of replica gun near Sydney's Parliament House
- Uncontrolled diabetes can be detrimental to eye, brain health: Experts
- At last, justice to Abu Ghraib detainees
- Varun Tej's Matka Hits Theaters: Audience Reactions & Reviews So Far
- The siblings God never gave us
- Trial run of vacuum cleaner held
- COP29 off to a good start, agrees on carbon market
- ANGRAU signs MoU with CABI
Just In
Chaitanya Donates Rs. 2 Crore Golden Vijayanthi Necklace to Sriveera for Utsavamurti
Highlights
Chaitanya, granddaughter of late DK Adikesavulanaidu, donates a golden Vijayanthi necklace worth Rs. 2 crore to Sriveera.
Chaitanya, the granddaughter of late DK Adikesavulanaidu and former chairman of Thithide, has made a huge donation to Sriveera.
The golden Vijayanthi necklace worth around Rs.2 crore was handed over by BR Naidu, Chairman of Tithide (TTD).
This ornament will be decorated by Thithi for the Utsavamurti.
On Friday, Tejaswi will donate another victory to Goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanur.
