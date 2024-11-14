Chaitanya Donates Rs. 2 Crore Golden Vijayanthi Necklace to Sriveera for Utsavamurti

Chaitanya, the granddaughter of late DK Adikesavulanaidu and former chairman of Thithide, has made a huge donation to Sriveera.

The golden Vijayanthi necklace worth around Rs.2 crore was handed over by BR Naidu, Chairman of Tithide (TTD).

This ornament will be decorated by Thithi for the Utsavamurti.

On Friday, Tejaswi will donate another victory to Goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanur.