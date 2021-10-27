Chalk out plan to woo tourists: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked the officials to take necessary measures to see that the State becomes a destination for tourists.

Addressing a meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board, the Chief Minister said the State has many tourist spots which, if properly developed, can attract a large number of national and international tourists. He asked them to see that all facilities are developed at the tourist spots. This will also create direct and indirect employment, the Chief Minister said and instructed the officials to focus on bringing 'London Eye' type project in Visakhapatnam.

The London Eye can be classified as a high-technology project. 'London Eye' is a giant ferris wheel, providing a magnificent view of the metropolis from a height of 120 metres. Due to limited space at the site which was just 30 metres wide while the height was 135 metres it was impossible to construct on the available land, and therefore, a boarding platform was built on the banks of river Thames in London.

Jagan said various companies are planning to invest Rs 2868.6 crore on various tourism projects with at least Rs 250 crore investments on each project, providing employment to 48,000 people. These companies have stated that they would complete the projects in five years, he added.

Oberoi Company will setup resorts in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Horsley Hills and Pitchukalanka in the name of Oberoi Vilas. The Hayat group will open a Star hotel and Convention Center at Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam. Another hotel and service apartment will come up in Visakhapatnam by the name 'Taj Varun Beach'. Tunnel Aquarium and Sky Tower construction will come up in Visakhapatnam and Hyatt Palace Hotel in Vijayawada, the CM said.

A Spiritual Tourism Center will also be setup under the auspices of ISKCON Charities at Gnanagiri Lakshminarasimhaswamy Temple at Penugonda in Anantapur district, he added.