Chamundeswari: A champion of organic farming in Tirupati

Tirupati: In Vemuri village,

has become a trailblazer in organic farming, transforming not only her life but also inspiring farmers and students. Initially stepping into agriculture to support her husband, she has since become a passionate advocate for chemical-free farming.

Her journey into organic practices began two years after working on her family's six-acre land in Tirupati rural. Influenced by Dr Gangadharam, a pioneer in organic farming, she adopted sustainable techniques that are now gaining recognition.

Chamundeswari specialises in natural pest control, preparing organic pesticides like Neemastra—fermented neem leaves, cow dung, and urine—and Brahmastra, a mix of neem and custard apple leaves boiled with cow urine. These eco-friendly solutions effectively protect crops without harming the environment. Beyond crops, she has diversified into dairy farming, maintaining four cows that provide milk and curd. She creatively utilizes buttermilk as pesticide and cow urine in organic fertilisers like Panchagavya. She also practices vermicomposting, cultivating earthworms to produce high-quality compost for her farm and for sale. Her innovative efforts have turned her farm into a model center for sustainable agriculture, recognised by district authorities.

Chamundeswari's impact extends beyond her village. Agriculture students from Tirupati and neighbouring regions visit her farm for hands-on learning in organic techniques. Her farm has become a hub for research and experimentation, nurturing young minds in sustainable farming. In addition to her fieldwork, she actively promotes organic farming through radio talks, television appearances, and public lectures, spreading awareness about natural agriculture’s benefits. From a homemaker to a respected organic farming expert, Chamundeswari’s journey is an inspiring testament to resilience and innovation. Her dedication has not only secured her family's livelihood but has also contributed significantly to the natural farming movement in the region, making her a true champion of sustainable agriculture.