Chandrababu advocates for safety of women, says govt. will take strict action against it

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating violence against women in the state, warning that offenders will face severe consequences. Speaking on Tuesday, he advocated for an atmosphere devoid of religious hatred and declared that gang conflicts and rowdyism will no longer be tolerated.

Naidu particularly addressed the issues of land disputes and land grabbing, noting the existence of stringent laws in Gujarat to combat such crimes, which he aims to replicate in his state. He highlighted the launch of the Shakti App, designed as a safety tool for women. The app allows users to signal for help by shaking their devices three times, guaranteeing police response within six to nine minutes.

The Chief Minister remained critical of previous safety initiatives, claiming that the Disha App had fallen short of expectations. In contrast, he promised that the Shakti App is fully operational and reliable. He urged all women in the state to make use of the app for their protection, asserting that police negligence will not be overlooked and consequences will follow officers who fail to respond adequately to alerts.

Stressing the importance of public awareness, Naidu called upon MLAs to take responsibility for educating women about the app’s capabilities. He encouraged members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to actively promote the Shakti App within communities to ensure that every woman is informed and empowered.