Chandrababu alerts officials on Parwada Pharma city accident, sends Home Minister to spot

Chandrababu alerts officials on Parwada Pharma city accident, sends Home Minister to spot
Amid yet another accident at an industry in Parwada Pharma city of Anakapalli where four worker injured, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Parwada Pharma city, Chandrababu Naidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, Andhra Pradesh immediately connected with district officials to assess the situation and obtained details regarding the incident.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister emphasized the comprehensive medical care for the injured workers and directed officials to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to facilitate their treatment. The four injured individuals, who are reportedly residents of Jharkhand, are currently receiving care at a private hospital.

In light of the incident, the Chief Minister has instructed the Home Minister and other senior officials to visit the victims promptly. He has also requested regular updates on the situation and the assistance being provided to those affected.

The government remains committed to monitoring the incident closely and ensuring that the injured workers receive the support they need during this challenging time.

