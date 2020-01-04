Chandrababu alleges Vijayasai Reddy's son-in-law's association with Boston Consulting Group

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been vocal about the BCG report revealed to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy yesterday. Naidu alleged that GN Rao had read the report written by Ajeya Kallam. "The two committees are set up to support the government decision, " he said.

Chandrababu Naidu accused the association of Vijayasai Reddy's son in law with BCG group. He advised govt to ensure that the farmers not to be cheated under the name of committees.

Naidu aka Chandrababu recalled Sivaramakrishnan Committee's report, which is in favour of Amaravati to be capital and demanded the credentials of the BCG and GN Rao committee to be placed before the public.

He alleged that the YCP had created difficulties for the development of Visakhapatnam International Airport. Chandrababu said that in the last five years, Visakhapatnam has been developed in many ways.

On the other hand, Chandrababu mourned the sudden death of farmer Kommineni Mallikarjuna Rao in Amaravati this morning and demanded govt be held responsible for the loss.