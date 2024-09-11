Live
Just In
Chandrababu and Pawan Express Condolences Over Tragic Road Accident in East Godavari
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock over the accident in East Godavari district where seven dead after DCM vehicle...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock over the accident in East Godavari district where seven dead after DCM vehicle overturns and has ordered immediate medical assistance for the injured survivors. "The loss of these laborers is devastating. The government stands by the affected families during this difficult time." Naidu wrote emphasising the need for better treatment for those injured in the accident.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also shared his sorrow regarding the incident, calling it "sad." According to reports, the accident involved a vehicle carrying laborers who were transporting cashew nuts when it overturned.
Pawan Kalyan lamented the loss of hardworking individuals, stating, "It is unfortunate that such dedicated people lost their lives in this accident." He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of support from the government.
The government has promised to provide appropriate assistance to the families affected by this tragic incident.