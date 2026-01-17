Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan lays stone for Green Ammonia project in Kakinada

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have officially laid the foundation stone for what will become the largest green hydrogen-based green ammonia project in Kakinada. This ambitious initiative is being developed by AM Green, a subsidiary of the Greenko Group, with plans to export green ammonia to Germany, Japan, and Singapore.

The investment for this project is estimated at around ₹18,000 crore (approximately US$2 billion). During the construction phase, the project is anticipated to create approximately 8,000 job opportunities. Furthermore, following completion, a significant number of additional jobs are expected to be generated in logistics, storage, and port services.

The green ammonia produced at this facility is earmarked for export to Uniper, a major German energy company. The project also involves partnerships with prominent firms, including Malaysia's Petronas, Singapore's GIC, and the UAE's ADIA, reinforcing its international significance.