Live
Just In
Chandrababu and Pawan meet Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are currently engaged in a series of meetings and events in Delhi, including participation in the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister at 12:35 PM today (Thursday).
In the course of their visit, the two leaders met with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil at 10 AM to discuss crucial matters concerning the Polavaram irrigation project. The recent allocation of Rs. 12,000 crores for the project in the Union Budget was a key point of discussion, as they sought assurances regarding the timely release of these funds.
Furthermore, Naidu and Kalyan urged Minister Patil for additional financial assistance necessary for constructing the right and left canals of the Polavaram project, which are designed to have a water transfer capacity of 17,500 cusecs.
This meeting underscores the ongoing commitment of the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the successful implementation of the Polavaram project, a vital infrastructure initiative for the state.