Chandrababu Announces 20 New Tata Hotels in Andhra Pradesh to Boost Tourism and Industry

CM Chandrababu announced that Indian Hotels, a Tata company, plans to open 20 new hotels (Taj, Vivanta, Gateway, SeleQtions, Ginger Hotels) in the state to boost tourism and industry.

He shared that he discussed key development areas with Tata Group Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Monday. The Tata Group continues to play a major role in the state’s growth.

Chandrababu posted details of the meeting on 'X,' highlighting the productive discussion with Chandrasekaran in Amaravati.

He also paid tribute to Ratan Tata for his visionary leadership and his significant contributions to India's industrial growth and the state's development.

Chandrababu mentioned that during the meeting, several key areas of development were discussed:

- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is committed to setting up a new IT development center in Visakhapatnam, which will generate employment for 10,000 people.

- Tata Power plans to invest Rs. 40,000 crore to set up 5,000 MW of solar and wind power projects.

- There was a discussion about collaborating on solutions using deep tech and artificial intelligence (AI) for primary healthcare.

- The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will support entrepreneurs in achieving the government’s goal of "One Family, One Entrepreneur."

Chandrababu emphasized that these programs are crucial for driving the state’s development.

He concluded the post by offering a tearful tribute to Ratan Tata, who believed in empowering the lower classes.