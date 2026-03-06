Chandrababu announces plans to ban on social media for children under 13

During a debate on the Money Laundering Bill in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to restrict social media access for children under the age of 13. He stated that a programme would be launched within 90 days to make social media inaccessible to this age group.

Naidu added that discussions would be held regarding children aged 13 to 16, with the aim of safeguarding them from potential harm. "Our children should not be harmed by social media. This government is committed to protecting them," he said.

The CM warned that if technology is misused, it could become a weapon and lead to lives being destroyed through addiction. The government’s initiative aims to prevent such risks and ensure children's safety online.