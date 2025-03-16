Live
- Mumbai guard takes girl to terrace for showing pigeons, molests her
- Chandrababu announces plans to install 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu
- HUDCO and CRDA sign agreement for Rs. 11,000 Crore capital construction loan
- WPI Inflation, US Fed rate decision, FIIs activities among key market triggers for next week
- Eminent Odia poet Ramakanta Ratha passes away, CM Majhi expresses grief
- No mercy for drug cartels: HM Shah on busting of international racket in northeast
- AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital, suffered dehydration symptoms
- Arvind Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap, passes away
- New Zealand PM, accompanied by Indian diaspora members, to arrive in Delhi today
- Govt hospital on the brink of collapse
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid heartfelt tributes on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu Jayanti at a programme held at his residence in Undavalli, attended by Minister Dundi Rakesh and others.
During his address, Naidu announced plans to install a 58-foot statue in the capital to commemorate Potti Sriramulu’s 58-day hunger strike. The Chief Minister revealed that a memorial park would be established in addition to developing Sriramulu's hometown in the Nellore district, where a museum and a modern high school will also be constructed in his honour.
Furthermore, Naidu introduced the P-4 policy, aimed at addressing economic inequalities, which will be launched this Ugadi. He urged everyone to embrace the spirit of Potti Sriramulu and encouraged the public to uplift ten fellow Telugus each. The government also plans to celebrate Potti Sriramulu Jayanti throughout the year, with events scheduled until 16 March this year