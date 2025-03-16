Chandrababu announces plans to install 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid heartfelt tributes on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu Jayanti at a programme held at his residence in Undavalli, attended by Minister Dundi Rakesh and others.

During his address, Naidu announced plans to install a 58-foot statue in the capital to commemorate Potti Sriramulu’s 58-day hunger strike. The Chief Minister revealed that a memorial park would be established in addition to developing Sriramulu's hometown in the Nellore district, where a museum and a modern high school will also be constructed in his honour.

Furthermore, Naidu introduced the P-4 policy, aimed at addressing economic inequalities, which will be launched this Ugadi. He urged everyone to embrace the spirit of Potti Sriramulu and encouraged the public to uplift ten fellow Telugus each. The government also plans to celebrate Potti Sriramulu Jayanti throughout the year, with events scheduled until 16 March this year