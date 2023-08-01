Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Chandrababu announces sops at Nandikotkur public meeting, lashes YSRCP
TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu made several promises and statements during his public meetings in Nandyal and Nandikotkur.
TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu made several promises and statements during his public meetings in Nandyal and Nandikotkur. He stated that he would reduce liquor charges and provide good quality liquor. He also mentioned his plans to introduce a new policy in electricity production and reduce electricity charges. Naidu assured that his government would deposit Rs. 20,000 annually into the accounts of farmers to address their debt issues.
Expressing his dissatisfaction with Jagan's style of ruling, he asserted that he would work 18 hours a day to his work. He promised to provide education and support to children studying and assured access to water for every acre of land. Naidu claimed that if Jagan had not come into power in 2019, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would have developed equally.
Naidu also mentioned his commitment to justice for the Madiga and Budaga Janga communities in Nandikotkur. He accused YSRCP leaders of planting bombs in water tanks in the Nandikotkur constituency.
Naidu said that the youth have expressed their belief that the Yuvagalam programme, initiated by Nara Lokesh has gained significant momentum. He said that he would take care of people after coming to power on six months.