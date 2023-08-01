Chandrababu announces sops at Nandikotkur public meeting, lashes YSRCP

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu made several promises and statements during his public meetings in Nandyal and Nandikotkur. He stated that he would reduce liquor charges and provide good quality liquor. He also mentioned his plans to introduce a new policy in electricity production and reduce electricity charges. Naidu assured that his government would deposit Rs. 20,000 annually into the accounts of farmers to address their debt issues.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Jagan's style of ruling, he asserted that he would work 18 hours a day to his work. He promised to provide education and support to children studying and assured access to water for every acre of land. Naidu claimed that if Jagan had not come into power in 2019, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would have developed equally.

Naidu also mentioned his commitment to justice for the Madiga and Budaga Janga communities in Nandikotkur. He accused YSRCP leaders of planting bombs in water tanks in the Nandikotkur constituency.

Naidu said that the youth have expressed their belief that the Yuvagalam programme, initiated by Nara Lokesh has gained significant momentum. He said that he would take care of people after coming to power on six months.