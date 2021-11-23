Chandrababu arrives in Kadapa, visits flood-hit areas in Rajampet and Nandalur mandals

TDP chief Chandrababu reached Kadapa as part of a tour of flood-hit areas. TDP cadre greeted him warmly at Kadapa airport. He greeted the activists at the airport. Later, Chandrababu visited flood-affected areas in Rajampet and Nandalur mandals. He will consult the victims in Pulapattur, Mandapalli, Togurupeta, and Gundluru villages and talk to them. The TDP chief will tour Kadapa district today and will visit Chittoor on Wednesday followed by Nellore district on Thursday.

It is the first tour for Chandrababu after the controversy in Andhra Pradesh assembly where the ruling party leaders allegedly made indecent remarks against Naidu's family. Naidu who said that he would meet people has took the advantage of floods and started touring the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar will tour the Chittoor district on Tuesday to inspect the flood-hit areas and learn about the plight of the people. He will arrive at KLM Hospital at 1.30 pm and visit surrounding areas and at 2.30 pm the PAC chairman will tour Keshavayanagunta in Tirupati and talk to the victims and provide the ration.

Nadendla will later visit Kattakindapalli, Korlagunta, and Srikrishnanagar to conduct a medical camp. In the evening, he will reach Tirupati after visiting Tummalagunta and Avilala river.